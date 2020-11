DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Some volunteers are offering help for families struggling during the holidays. Faith Fellowship Christian Church is serving free Thanksgiving dinner. All people have to do is drive through and pick up their food. The senior pastor says this is their 20th year doing this event, and he looks forward to it each year.

They served until 6pm. They plan to deliver any leftovers they have to people in the community on Thanksgiving Day.