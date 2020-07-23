Church members pray for peace in the streets

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Groups of people from several different churches in Champaign and Urbana made their way through the streets of the two cities to publicly pray for people’s health and safety.

The church members recognized the distress and violence that has invaded C-U. With this years uptick in shootings and the worry during the COVID-19 pandemic, they wanted to do their part to show people they care.

Nikia Kyles, member of Berean Covenant Church said, “Our hope is to simply change the community. Our hope is to introduce prayer to others if they didn’t know it before, and if they did, to offer love and hope.”

They’ve been doing these prayer walks for the past four weeks. They will continue next week in Champaign, praying in the neighborhoods around the Gramercy Park area.