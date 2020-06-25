Church leader dies from coronavirus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Joel Quintas died Saturday from COVID-19. “He was a man of God. He always did things to serve God and to serve the church,” said his nephew Gabriel Quintas. Friends and family say he was generous and giving. He was a deacon and teacher at Iglesias El Shaddai Church. He was a father and husband who worked at Pekara Bakery and Bistro.

Quintas was 39 years old when he died. He had no underlying health conditions. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says that’s the youngest someone has died from coronavirus in the county. “My parents, they got sick with the virus and then a day later we noticed Joel was kind of sick too. He had a high fever. That’s when he went and got tested for the coronavirus and he came out positive. We all got sick, but he got the bad end of it,” said Gabriel Quintas.

He was sick for over a month with body aches and trouble breathing. Quintas was hospitalized and at one point was in a coma. However, family members say he kept fighting for his life. Although he died, they can still find some comfort in knowing he made a difference while he was here. “I’m just grateful for his life, and I know that he’s in a better place now,” said Gabriel Quintas.

There’s a Go Fund Me set up to assist the family during this time.