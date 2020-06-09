Church hosts racial reconciliation Q & A

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — In a time when the world feels so divided, one church wants to have a discussion on coming together.

The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois is hosting a Q&A on racial reconciliation. It will be a conversation that addresses questions and concerns about racial tensions in the country.

One pastor says he wants to let people know they are being heard.

“I hope it means that people realize that the church wants… We want to not be about pushing out agenda. But listening to the cries… Listening to hurt… Listening to the pain. And hopefully and prayerfully we are able to take that and minister to that. Start to minister healing,” expressed Clay Harrington who is the Evangelism and College Pastor.

The church will also discuss ways to move towards change.

The conversation will be on Facebook tonight at 8 p.m. Anyone is welcome to join.