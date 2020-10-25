Church hosts trunk or treat event

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The United Church of Tilton hosted their annual trunk-or-treat this morning.

Trunk or treaters showed up in their Halloween costumes and masks.

Members of the church dressed up as well and handed out candy and snacks out of the trunks of their cars.

The pastor of the church says safety is the first priority.

“That’s the thing – being safe. We have many that are in the medical field and they advise us the best way to be safe and we think it’s important because everybody’s disconnected these days,” says Pastor Darin Perkins.

Perkin says they normally get over 100 kids at the event. This year, that had more than 50.