URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign is remembering transgender people who died of violence in the last year on Wednesday.



November 20 is National Transgender Remembrance Day. 20 transgender people died of violence in the United States in 2019.



The church is having their ceremony at 5:30 p.m. In a ceremony, they will be reading the names of those who died and lighting candles for them in the sanctuary.