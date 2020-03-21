Church holds food giveaway

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Making sure people have food during the coronavirus outbreak has been a real concern.

One local church is doing what it can. Stone Creek Church in Urbana held a drive-up food pantry Friday. Cars, as well as people, were lined up all through the parking lot.

The church prepared 150 bags to be handed out. One of the organizers said they did not have much time to put it all together. “We’ve only had a couple day to plan this. So this is very hectic right now. But for next week, we should be a lot more organized,” said Phil Edwards, Stone Creek Food Ministry. They are going to try it again next Friday. Edwards said they will continue as long as there is a need during the coronavirus outbreak.