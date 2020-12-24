Church helping those in need with bills

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — With the coldest months on the way, a church in Urbana is helping people struggling to pay bills.

“We really want to do what we can and I feel like it’s in the spirit of Christmas to take care of our members,” says Reverend Florence Caplow with the Unitarian Universalist Church.

And that’s exactly what they are doing.

“We need to address the suffering going on in the community right now.” she says.

Tomorrow will be a special service. Not only is it Christmas Eve, but their offerings will be going to families who can’t pay utility bills.

The church teamed up with Cunningham Township to create an assistance fund and it will stay open as long as it’s needed.

More than 65 families with the organization have all experienced water or light shut-offs.

“Many of these families are families with children,” says Rev. Caplow. “So, this way at least we can know that people are keeping themselves safe during this time.”

One member of the church has been involved for over 15 years. Christine Cahill says she can empathize and relate to those in need.

“There were times when the bills couldn’t get paid and I’d be put on the phone and asked to lie to a creditor. So, it’s extremely stressful for families,” she says.

And during those hard times, Cahill says people need more help.

“We haven’t had a lot of help from the federal government in running this. We know that people are really in crisis.”

Rev. Caplow also says they normally give half of their offerings every Sunday to local organizations.

You can also donate here.