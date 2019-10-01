Church helped out by friendly neighbor

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People at one church can now drive in their parking lot thanks to some good neighbors.

The lot at Abundant Life Pentecostal Church was pitted with massive potholes. They were so bit, it was difficult for people to even enter the area.

“It was like 3 miles an hour to get out to keep from tearing up your car,” said Keith Bouslog, church member.

That’s where their next door neighbor stepped in. People at Logan Health Care Center said the church decorates their hallways for the holidays, and gives them scrubs when they come in with their donations. So they decided to give back.

“With so many things happening in our community that are not positive, it’s great to bring something positive to light, and to show that we are neighbors helping neighbors,” said Kim Wright, Logan Health Care Center Community Liasion Director.

The health care center held a fundraiser, got several loads of gravel, and filled the potholes for the church.

“it’s just heartwarming to know that someone in the neighborhood has helped us with the pothole problem,” said Bouslog.