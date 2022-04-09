DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s no surprise drivers have been feeling the pain at the pumps lately. So, one church wanted to give away gift cards to help people get gas.

The Mosaic City Church in Danville said after watching the exponential rise in gas prices, they just wanted to bless the community. The pastor said he hopes to help people get to doctor’s appointments, go grocery shopping, and pick up their kids from daycare.

Church members handed out $25 Casey’s gift cards to 110 strangers Saturday afternoon, and cars lined up for hours to get them.

“I believe this is what God has called our church to do – just to meet the needs of the community and make an impact. One of the things that I truly believe is that we ought to make an impact on our community. So I’m glad we were able to do this,” LeStan Hoskins said.

He said they’ve also done a food giveaway in the past. And moving forward, they’ll plan similar events when they can sense a need in the community.