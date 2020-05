ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Churches are claiming victory after the governor has changed his tune on worship limitations.

No less than three churches brought a lawsuit against Governor Pritzker, charging him with religious discrimination. One of those was the Jesus House Restoration Ministries in Champaign. They said they were not allowed to have “drive in” and small group gathering services.

All church mandates are now lifted and the Illinois Department of Public Health is offering guidelines.