Church cleans up neighborhood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have seen a group cleaning up part of the city today.

Volunteers with the Midwest Believers Church headed out near Garden Hills this morning. They mowed lawns, picked up trash, and even planted flowers for the neighborhood. Volunteers also cleared out tree limbs. Each household got a free mom.

We spoke to one of the pastors at the church about how this can make a change.

“It will be an encouragement. With so much unrest and division going on in the world and our nation, we want to do a little part to make a difference and hopefully to bring unity and encouragement to the area,” says Pastor Rhonda Cloin.

The church paid for Kona Ice and gave out refreshments to the volunteers as well as the community.



Goody bags were also given to each child.

While the church had expected roughly 15 to 20 people to show up, in the end, more than 50 came out to help.