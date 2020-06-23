Church and restaurants feed homeless

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Restaurants aren’t just serving their regular customers. They’re heating up their grills for people who may not have the money to pay. People like Henry Ewing. “It’s a blessing to have food,” said Ewing. He’s been homeless off and on for 7 years. Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church is working with Merry Ann’s Diner and Sam’s Cafe to provide meals for people in a similar situation.

“This was something we ended up doing that not only helped the needy in our community but also two very good stewards in our parish,” said Lou Laros, Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Parish Counsel Member. Volunteers will pick up meals from the restaurants and deliver it to C-U At Home shelters. They’ve also been giving food to essential workers. They served their first meal in late March, around the time coronavirus restrictions began. “It’s turned from something very very small with just a handful of people involved to something that’s been relatively large, and we’ve touched a lot of people,” said Laros.

So far, they have given out about 1700 meals, but the goal is 2000. Church leaders say it’s all about giving back. “We’re only doing what we believe our Lord has asked us to do, you know. When I was hungry, you fed me,” said Michael Condis, Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Pastor.

This isn’t just about nourishing bodies but souls too. “It’s pretty rough on these streets, but it’s good to have these guys helping out,” said Ewing. “When you can sit and look at each other and talk to each other like people, the barriers are broken. Where there’s love there’s no violence. There’s no need. There’s always a way for a new beginning,” said Condis. The church plans to keep working with C-U at Home even after they reach their goal of serving 2000 meals.