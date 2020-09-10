Christopher Walton chosen as new village administrator

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A former City of Champaign employee will fill in for Dick Helton, who retired from the Savoy Village Administrator position after 18 years of service.

A press release from the village named Christopher Walton as the new hire—which was made after reviewing a candidate pool of 36 applicants.

“Christopher proved to be the best fit for Savoy,” said Savoy Village President Joan Dykstra. “His character, professionalism, and leadership style stood out and he will be able to hit the ground running,”

Walton has served as Assistant to the City Manager in Champaign since October 2018.

Within six months of his start date — set for Oct. 1 — he must establish residency within village limits. His salary will be $102,000.

“This is an honor and I am excited to get started,” said Walton. “I am thankful to Mayor Dykstra, and the Board of Trustees, for the opportunity to serve the residents of Savoy.

“I am joining an amazing group of dedicated employees and I look forward to partnering with them to continue Savoy’s growth and prosperity.”