EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill.(WCIA) — A murder trial is close to wrapping up in Effingham County.

Closing arguments are expected Thursday in the trial of Christopher Glass.

He’s accused of killing 29-year-old Kimberly Mattingly. Her body was found over a year ago in rural Beecher City.

Aaron Kaiser was found guilty of homicide concealment in October last year. He was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison.