Christmas tree goes up downtown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the downtown area.

Champaign Public Works crews are putting up a 30 foot Christmas tree at One East Main. The tree is topped with a new star that lights up.

The tree is constructed on several rings that create the framework. The branches are then put over the rings, and cabled down to secure them.

The tree will be lit after a countdown during the Parade of Lights on Saturday, November 30th. The parade begins at 6pm.

Andrew Lamoreux, Forestry Supervisor for the City of Champaign, says he hopes the tree lifts someone’s spirits.”Well hopefully it just puts people in a better mood. I know when we put it up, we get a lot of people who just smile when they see it and walk by. Thank us for putting it up, or ask questions about it. So hopefully it just puts people in a better mood.”