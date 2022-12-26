Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As we get ready to say goodbye to 2022, you may also be ready to say goodbye to your Christmas tree. Many cities in Central Illinois have a Christmas tree collection and recycling programs, and will pick up your trees for free.

Below are collection dates for 2022-2023 the holiday season. A reminder, trees should be free of any decorative/non-recyclable materials including tree stands, tinsel, lights, garlands, ornaments, flocking/artificial frost, plastic bags, wires, etc.

Champaign

Free tree collection in Champaign is on Jan. 9, 2023, is available to all residential properties within the city’s corporate limits.

City residents should place their trees within four feet of the curb by 6 a.m. on Jan. 9, for collection. Trees with non-recyclable materials will not be collected.

Residents may also take trees to the Landscape Recycling Center in Urbana for free disposal during January and February. The city also said that trees will not be collected by zone. Pickup is weather-dependent, but trees will get picked up as quickly as possible.

Collected trees will be chipped and made into garden mulch.

Urbana

The City of Urbana Public Works Department will pick up trees during the week of Jan. 9. Those who wish to have their tree picked up should leave it on their curb.

Trees must be free of all decorative/ non-recyclable materials. Pickup is scheduled on your normal recycling day.

Residents may also take trees to the Landscape Recycling Center in Urbana for free disposal during January and February.



Charleston

The Charleston Public Works Department will make one pass through the city to collect live trees on Jan. 4-5.

All live trees needing to be picked up must be placed on the city boulevard by 7 a.m. on Jan. 4. Those who wish to dispose of their tree themselves can do so at the city’s landscape waste facility.

Trees must be free of all decorative/ non-recyclable materials. The trees will be taken to the city’s landscape waste facility and ground into mulch.

Decatur

Trees can be dropped-off at the compost site at 3520 N. Bearsdale Road, Decatur, IL on Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. – 4p.m. Residents can also contact their waste hauler for their pick-up schedule.

Strings of unwanted Christmas lights may be dropped-off for recycling beginning December 5, 2022 through January 31, 2023. Residents may place strings of lights in the specially-marked, blue, outdoor collection box at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur.

Danville

Danville Public Works will collect trees Jan. 3-12, 2023. Trees must be free of all decorative/ non-recyclable materials. Flocked trees may be scheduled to be picked up with excess garbage.

Shelbyville and Sullivan

Trees will be collected in Shelbyville and Sullivan through Feb. 20, 2023.

In Sullivan, trees can be dropped off inside the fenced area on the north side of Sullivan 66 Gas Station located south of Sullivan on Route 32. In Shelbyville, trees can be placed inside the fenced area on the grass at the northwest corner of the parking area at Johnstowne Mall.

Trees must be free of all decorative/ non-recyclable materials. Also, do not leave any other kind of tree trimmings, wreaths, flowers, or yard waste at the sites.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will place discarded trees into Lake Shelbyville to enhance the fisheries for years to come. Donated Christmas trees are bundled together in small groups and submerged in the lake at select locations to provide fish with breeding areas.

Springfield

The City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works will pick up natural fir and evergreen Christmas trees and wreaths within the corporate city limits of Springfield that are set out at the curb no later than 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2023. Trees must be placed at the curb for pick-up and not impede the flow of traffic.

City crews will make one pass through the neighborhoods beginning Jan. 9 and continue throughout the month until all trees and wreaths are collected. Trees must be free of all decorative/ non-recyclable materials. Garland and wreaths with wire will also not be accepted.

Waste Management and Republic Services will not pick up nor dispose of any real Christmas trees. Lake Area Disposal will pick up natural fir and evergreen trees for a fee after the city’s pick-up has concluded if their customers contact the company directly.

Residents must also be mindful of where they place their Christmas trees because city crews may utilize equipment during the collection process. Any structures around or underneath the tree may be damaged during collection. The City asks all residents to look out for and avoid placement in any of those locations to help maintain the structural integrity and safety of crews.