Christmas movie filming at small town coffee shop

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — The holidays are officially over, but the Christmas spirit is still alive in the village because of a movie.

A film crew has set up shop at the Geschenk Coffee Haus. They’ll be there throughout January working on a move called ‘Fly Swatter Cafe.’ It’s a Christmas film based on short stories from Fargo, North Dakota. Even though they will also film in North Dakota, the writer said the coffee shop in St. Joseph had what they were looking for.

“We were looking around for places to shoot, looked at 30 cafes, and found one in St. Joe that fit the, you know, the feeling,” said Robin Christian Peters, writer. “The charm, wasn’t too modern, wasn’t too old.”

The film will center around a group of people in the cafe who aren’t ready for change, but things are changing around them. Peters teased there would be a Scrooge-like character who comes in and tries to get them to change anyway.

The film should be ready for distribution by next Christmas.