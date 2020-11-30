Christmas lights to look out for this holiday season

INDIANA/CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — December is almost here — and that means Christmas lights are now shining bright.

The Delp family in Covington, Ind. are putting up music displays at their home, 657 N. Trojan Complex Road.

They have 27 different songs planned in shows that will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, shows will run until 11 p.m.

The Delp family asks you to be courteous to their neighbors and not block traffic when enjoying the shows.

In Champaign, festivities are returning to Lights on Kirby, located at home near Kirby and Prospect avenues.

In Seymour’s Pine Tree subdivision, retired policeman Dave Parson spelled out ‘Merry Christmas’ on his roof. He says the lights went online Thursday night.

Parson adds that as a retired police officer, he’s “kind of a perfectionist.” He says his decoration efforts have been going on for 11 years. So far, he says that he’s noticed a lot of people coming by to look.

You can find his display at 159 Lake Road, Seymour.

Several other communities in central Illinois are hosting Christmas lights displays. In Decatur, the local park district is taking reservations for its ‘Trees on the Tees’ event at the Hickory Point Golf Course.

The Shelbyville Festival of Lights will run through Jan. 1, 2021 at Forrest Park, 201 E. North Ninth Street. Organizers say it’s free will donation for entry and buses are welcome.

Provided by the Shelbyville Festival of Lights.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Festival organizers are also holding a Christmas Lights Contest, with cash prizes. Check the comments for addresses of participants who are entering their displays. Also, make sure to press the ‘Like’ button on their Facebook page before visiting.

In Mattoon, the city has started up Lightworks 2020 in Petersen Park. It will run through Dec. 27.

Effingham’s Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced Wonderland in Lights will be held again this year at Community Park.

Hours are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursday, and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Community Park is located on East Temple Avenue. The display will be online until Jan. 3, 2020.