Christmas in July brings kittens

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Kris Kringle is making a stop in central Illinois. The Animal Protective League in Springfield and Sangamon County says Santa brought kittens that need your help finding forever homes.

The League has more than 50 kittens available for adoption. The community can adopt kittens for just $25. The kittens will be spayed, neutered, micro-chipped, and vaccinated by their adoption date. The special rate applies to kittens one year-old and younger. Additionally, a cage mate or litter mate can be adopted for free through the league’s Better Together program.

The special is available Friday, July 24th and Saturday, July 25th at the mobile adoption unit. The League is located at 1001 Taintor Road in Springfield. Due to social distancing protocols, you must make an appointment to attend the adoption event. You can register here.