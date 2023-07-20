CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Christie Clinic Race leaders wrapped up race season with their end-of-year banquet.

The organization highlights several moments from race weekend and gives money to local groups in Champaign-Urbana. Among the many projects they donated to, leaders said the event is a great way to learn about agencies that are doing good. Director Jan Seeley said it’s rewarding to help so many charities and lend a hand to smaller groups.

“Sometimes a smaller donation to a smaller group is more impactful than a larger donation to a bigger organization,” Seeley said. “

This year’s race campaign generated $131,000. Seeley said Illinois Race Weekend has donated more than $1.7 million to several charities for 14 years.