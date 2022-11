CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic.

Starting Wednesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks.

Two weeks ago, we reported they dropped the requirement. Christie Clinic officials says they’re following guidance from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

One of their locations is in an area of increased transmission rates, but masks are required at every location until further notice.