CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christie Clinic full marathon is making a triumphant return in 2024.

City officials from Champaign, Urbana and Savoy gathered at Human Kinetics on Market St. for the special announcement. Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said it’s a great time.

“It’s a joyful weekend that brings people together,” Marlin said. “There’s a significant economic benefit. It’s an opportunity for us to showcase our communities and really put our best foot forward.”

The race is considered one of the top 100 running events in the nation. Runners, walkers and fans from more than 40 states and 10 countries come to participate. Race Director Jan Seely said next year there will be some changes to the marathon race route.

“We are now going down Prospect into the Village of Savoy for several miles,” Seeley said. “So, the original half route and then more of a southern route.”

‘Visit Champaign County’ Executive Director Jayne DeLuce said the weekend event is not just about winning medals, it’s also a great way to pour money back into local businesses.

“You have not only the hotels, but you also have the restaurants, and you have the retail and you have the attractions that people will go to,” DeLuce said. “Especially because its springtime. So, it’s a great opportunity to enjoy those as well.”

DeLuce said she expects more than 7,000 registrations and $3-4 million in revenue this year.

Once the full marathon returns, she expects more than double the number of runners and nearly $7 million next year.

Sign-ups start in July.