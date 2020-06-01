Christie Clinic closing doors ahead of protest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Add Christie Clinic to the list of organizations looking to close doors ahead of a planned protest in the area today.

The healthcare site made the announcement via their Facebook page. The decision to close the doors early affects the customer service line, as well as the Christie Clinic location on University and Christie Clinic Radiation Oncology.

The move comes in advance of a protest slated for 3 p.m. today at the Champaign County Courthouse. In a post made on Facebook for the event, organizers said the protest is intended to be peaceful and to memorialize George Floyd’s death at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis.