TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two township workers are being thanked for saving a Taylorville resident from a fire.

The workers were checking the roads in Taylorville Thursday afternoon when they spotted a house fire on Houston St. The men rushed to the door of the house and pulled out the occupant and laid him in the backyard.

“Without their quick and selfless action, the residents’ injuries would have been much worse,” Taylorville Fire Department’s news release on the fire said.

Crews from the Taylorville Fire Department were dispatched around 4:30pm. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire within 25 minutes of arriving on scene.

According to the fire department, the occupant was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Springfield and is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.