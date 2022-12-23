TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is warning people of a phone scam, with someone masquerading as a deputy from their office.

According to a news release, scammers are targeting people in the county, saying they are a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and claiming the person missed their court date, have a warrant out for their arrest, and need to pay money over the phone for their bond.

There are several red flags with this scam. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office does not take money over the phone, and warrants must be handled in-person. They also remind anyone asking over the phone for money through a money transfer app or gift cards is almost always a scammer.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said he knows of eight people who were contacted by the scammer. One person paid the scammer $3500.