Christian County state’s attorney charges man in shooting investigation

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man was charged Monday by the Christian County state’s attorney in regards to a shooting that happened over the weekend.

In a news release, Illinois State Police said State’s Attorney Mike Havera charged Jacob Mariacher with the following:

1 count of aggravated battery

1 count of aggravated discharge of a firearm

1 count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

These charges stem from a shooting that happened around 10 a.m. Sunday in Pana. Troopers said they responded to 200 North 2375 East Road in Pana. Their assistance was requested by the Pana Police Department.

State Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot during an altercation with Mariacher. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in serious condition.

Mariacher was arrested at a Taco Bell restaurant on North Webster Street in Taylorville. His bond has not yet been set, according to troopers. He is being held at the Christian County Jail.