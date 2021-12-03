Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates vehicle thefts

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a couple vehicles were stolen throughout the county.

In a news release, Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said deputies were called to a crash around 9 a.m. Thursday. It happened near Township Road 775E and Illinois Route 48 in rural Palmer. The caller reporting the crash told crews a red pickup truck crashed and two people ran away from the scene.

When deputies got to the scene, they started looking for those involved. “Upon arrival, it was believed there were three occupants in the vehicle, a red, 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck,” said Kettelkamp. He went on to say one of the passengers was identified as 36-year-old Derek D. Hrabusicky, of Taylorville. Officers found him and took him to a Springfield hospital.

While officers were looking for the other vehicle occupants, they got a report that the truck involved in the crash had been reported stolen out of Decatur.

Another vehicle was reported stolen around 11 a.m. from a house near North Avenue and Ridge Street in Kincaid. The caller said his wife’s gray, 2015 Jeep Latitude was missing from his driveway and a gray 2004 F-150 was left there running. That truck did not belong to him. After further investigation, officers determined the truck was stolen from a house in rural Palmer, close to the area of the crash that happened earlier that day.

At around 11:30 a.m., officers got a call about a Clarksdale woman reporting a suspicious person at her house. She said that around 9:30 a.m., a man got out of a silver truck, walked up to her locked vehicle and then got back into the truck before leaving.

Officers are continuing to search for the two other individuals involved in these thefts. A complete description was not immediately available. They are also continuing to search for the gray Jeep Latitude. Kettelkamp said the vehicle has an Illinois license plate of KRISTI4. Officers believe the vehicle is in the Decatur area.

If you know anything about these crimes or see the missing vehicle, immediately call your local law enforcement agency.