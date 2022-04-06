CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Early Saturday morning, Shawn Berroyer made a routine trip to the Walmart in Taylorville. While he was on Illinois highway route 104, he noticed that a red pickup truck had crashed in the wooded area near the road.

Berroyer immediately called 911 and notified them of the incident, and he soon realized that there was a man in the driver’s side of the truck. He then proceeded to give aid until law enforcement and EMS personal arrived on the scene.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp praised Berroyer not only for seeing something suspicious and reporting it, but also further investigating the thick wooded area and possibly saving the driver’s life.

He may have saved the driver’s life because the injuries the driver suffered would have prevented him from walking out to the roadway for help.

Kettelkamp presented Berroyer with the Christian County sheriff’s office award of outstanding service on Wednesday.

“This demonstrates what kind of community we have when citizens step up and take action to help one another,” Kettlekamp said. “I could not be more proud of being the sheriff and a resident of this great county and community of generous and caring citizens.”