Christian County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christian County Health Department will have a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents 65 years old and over.

The clinic will be on January 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Christian County Fairgrounds in Taylorville. Officials said the clinic will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be approximately 300 doses available for the clinic.

“It’s currently anticipated that we will hold a vaccine clinic once a week with the low dose volume currently available to us locally,” said health officials.

This map shows traffic flow for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held on January 19 at the Christian County Fairgrounds.

