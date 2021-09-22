Christian County coroner: Woman dies after house fire

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is dead after a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans said dispatchers got a call at 1 p.m. about heavy smoke and fire coming from a house near North Locust and East 2nd streets. When first responders got on scene, they found the house completely engulfed in fire.

Crews tried to get a woman out of the house, but they were unable to do so. After the fire was under control, they got into the house and found her. She had passed away.

The woman’s name has not yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal as well as the Christian County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.