Christian County coroner identifies woman killed in fire

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans recently confirmed the death of a woman in an Assumption house fire that occurred on Tuesday.

In a news release, Winans identified 67-year-old Candace Curtis as the woman who passed away. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Curtis died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation.

Curtis lived alone at the house that caught fire.

The Christian County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Fire Marshal are continuing to investigate the fire and Curtis’ death.