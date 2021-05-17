Christian Co. Sheriff: Man killed in weekend crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County sheriff said a Taylorville man was killed over the weekend in a head-on crash.

In a news release, Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Saturday along IL Route 48, northeast of Stonington.

Witnesses told officers a 2012 Nissan passenger vehicle was going northeast on Route 48 when it was hit head-on by a 2013 Chevrolet passenger car in the other lane. The Nissan was driven by 36-year-old Brandon Estes. The witnesses said Estes tried to swerve out of the way, but could not do so.

Kettelkamp said Estes was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and the Christian County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this crash.