MT. AUBURN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 52-year-old Mt. Auburn man who has been missing for over a month.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said Gregory A. Mendenhall left his mother’s residence on Nov. 1 driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with an Illinois license plate of 2015027. Mendenhall was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on Nov. 22.

Mendenhall’s family members advised he has autism and his destination is unknown.

The sheriff’s office discovered on Tuesday that Mendenhall had been a patient at a Kerrville, Texas hospital, and had already been released. His whereabouts are also unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office said if anyone sees the vehicle, or learns any information, to contact them at 217-824-4961.