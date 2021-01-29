Christian Co. Public Health releases February COVID vaccination clinic schedule

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Public Health Department has scheduled more COVID vaccine clinic for February.

In a Facebook post, officials they have scheduled “first dose open and second dose closed vaccination clinics” with the limited vaccinations available in February. Residents served by the Christian County Public Health Department are eligible, according to officials.

The schedule and eligible groups for those dates are as follows:

Feb. 2 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) 1st Dose Only Drive-Thru Open Clinic for 65 & Older Feb. 13 1st Dose Only Closed Drive-Thru Clinic: Schools & daycare staff. Schedule details with be set up with each building. Feb.16 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m) 1st Dose Only Drive-Thru Open Clinic (Group will be announced later) Feb. 18 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 2nd Dose Only Closed Drive-Thru Clinic for recipients of 1st Moderna shot at Christian Co. on Jan. 19 (Must bring record card) Feb. 23 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1st Dose Only Drive-Thru Clinic (Group will be announced later) Feb. 25 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 2nd Dose Only Closed Drive-Thru Clinic for recipients of 1st Moderna shot at Christian Co. on Jan. 26 (Must bring record card)

The clinics will be held at the Christian County Fairgrounds in Taylorville.

This photo (provided by the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency) shows the route people should take when coming to COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Christian County Fairgrounds in Taylorville.

Additionally, the health department is asking you to bring a completed authorization form with you to the clinic. They said those forms can be found at a Casey’s, Ayerco in Edinburg, Chris-Mont and Christian County Public Health Facebook pages as well as the county website.

They are also asking people to not stay at the grounds overnight. You should also not leave your car unattended. If you do so, your vehicle may be towed.