TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Health Department will be heading to a new location on Friday.

The office will be closed Dec. 15 through Dec. 18 to accommodate the relocation. Services will be available again starting Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the new building.

The new space at 703 North Pawnee Street in Taylorville will be easier to find and will allow the department to expand their services, officials said. The department is currently located at 902 West Springfield Road.

“We are excited to be in a more central location, to be more visible. This new building will also allow us to grow and be able to serve more as we grow,” said Dr. Chad Anderson, Christian County Public Health Administrator.

Anderson asked the community to be patient during this adjustment period as the department settles into the new location.

To schedule an appointment or to get more information, call the Christian County Health Department offices at 217-824-4113.