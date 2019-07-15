Christensen’s family testifies at sentencing hearing

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Another emotional day in the sentencing phase of the Brendt Christensen trial. We’re getting another glimpse into the killer’s past.

Monday, officers at the Livingston County Jail testified, along with Christensen’s sister, stepdad and mother. Christensen was brought to tears again after his stepdad, Kurt Williams, testified saying the defendant approached him in June 2016 and thanked him for being in his mom’s life.

Several corrections officers also testified. He stayed in Livingston County from September to June. The guards discussed his behavior. Many said he was compliant and obeyed the rules, but both the jail superintendent and one correctional officer testified to one issue they had with Christensen during his time there.

He had once been caught standing against the door of his pod with a trash can blocking guards from seeing inside. Inside, some fellow inmates were using a “stinger” which is basically a tool for heating up food or water.

Christensen’s mother, Ellen Williams, testified and brought up several links between her son’s background including substance abuse and mental health issues. She also mentioned a possible suicide attempt when Christensen was about 15, but said she didn’t know what it was about at the time.

At the end, the defense asked how Williams would feel if Christensen were executed to which she said, “It would be terrible. It would be devastating.”

Tuesday, the rebuttal begins with three other witnesses including FBI Special Agent Andrew Huckstadt.