Christensen’s ex-wife takes the stand

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday’s court starts with Brendt Christensen’s defense team making a third motion for a mistrial.

Christensen is on trial for kidnapping resulting in death for the 2017 murder of UI scholar Yingying Zhang.

The judge denies the motion. He also denies a motion for the defendant’s acquittal and a motion trial evidence was insufficient but grants the motion for limiting jury instruction as to Christensen’s state of mind.

Christensen’s now ex-wife, Michelle Zortman, takes the stand. Defense attorney Elisabeth Pollock goes over how the couple met in Wisconsin, their education, etc.

When asked if she was a fan of being in the witness stand, Zortman replies no. When asked if she wishes she were not there, she replies very much.

Zortman details concerns with his drinking and describes how the marriage began to fall apart. She says she still talked to him after his arrest and still cares about him.

