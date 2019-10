OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WCIA) — The man convicted of kidnapping and killing a University of Illinois scholar is no longer in Illinois.

Brendt Christensen will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing Yingying Zhang.

Christensen was transferred to a federal prison in Oklahoma City to be processed.

After that, he will be sent to the facility where he’ll stay permanently.

At this time no one knows where that will be.