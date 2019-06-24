PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Brendt Christensen has been found guilty on all three counts: kidnapping resulting in death and 2 charges of lying to the FBI.

The process didn’t take long since even the defense admitted Christensen was responsible for the 2017 death of visiting UI scholar Yingying Zhang.

Next up is the penalty phase where the appropriate punishment for Christensen will be determined.

This stage of the process is expected to last several weeks as the defense fight’s for Christensen’s life and prosecutors call for the death penalty.

It is scheduled to start Monday, July 8.

BREAKING: Jury finds Brendt Christensen guilty in the kidnapping and killing of Yingying Zhang. #WCIA Posted by WCIA 3 News on Monday, June 24, 2019

The Zhang family released the following statement: