CHRISMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Community leaders in the Edgar County town of Chrisman have been working overtime to organize an exciting evening celebrating their town as part of the WCIA 3 Our Town series.

All summer long, WCIA 3 has been celebrating and profiling communities throughout its viewing area. The Our Town series concluded with an opportunity for people to vote on which town they’d like to see profiled.

Chrisman won the vote this year.

This Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 pm, the community will host a special event at their central “Park on the Square.”

The event will include:

A time capsule, buried for 50 years since Chrisman’s Centennial Celebration, will be unearthed on live television (at approximately 6:30 pm).

Several food vendors will be selling their signature dishes, including home-made ice cream, baked goods, barbecue, wood-fired pizza and coffee.

A “Kid Zone” at the center of the park where kids can enjoy a petting zoo, “paint” a miniature horse, learn the art of bubbles, get their face painted and enjoy snow cones and cotton candy.

A Farmer’s Market with fresh produce and baked goods.

A number of lemonade stands set up by Chrisman youth.

Live music.

Several local vendors selling their goods.

Antique tractors and cars.

A walking history tour with long-time Chrisman resident Linda Barrett.

WCIA 3 Anchors Jennifer Roscoe and Jessica Kunz will be covering the live event, along with Meteorologist Kevin Lighty who will be presenting live weathercasts from the town.

The event caps off a week’s worth of sharing stories from Our Town Chrisman.

Chrisman is the eighth town WCIA 3 has featured this summer.

It’s a foretaste for Chrisman’s Sesquicentennial celebration, which will be held September 8th through the 11th.