FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Country fans rejoice…Chris Janson is coming to the Ford County Fair.

The platinum-selling artist will headline on June 17 at the fairgrounds in Melvin. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Friday. You can buy them online. The tickets include fair admission, parking, and carnival rides, according to fair officials.