Chorus going to sing at Cardinals vs Cubs game

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One group from Danville will get to perform the National Anthem at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

25 members of the Danville Barbershop Chorus will be singing at the Cardinals vs Cubs game this Friday. This is the third time the group has gone.

They will be singing down at Homeplate, then get to go up to the stands and enjoy the baseball game. One member of the group has been involved for 58 years. He says he loves to harmonize and is excited to get back to Busch Stadium to perform.

“We really like singing and getting those harmonies just right. Just right so they harmonize good that’s what makes it fun for us,” Wesley Bieritz, Danville Barbershop Choir member, said.

He says he used to love going to Cubs games growing up and is excited, but not nervous, to perform in front of a big crowd.