Chillifest winners take the cake!

News
Posted: / Updated:

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It could be argued the biggest winners in this weekend’s Chillifest were those who attended, but plenty of prizes, cash, recognition and bragging rights were shared as well.

From the Lil’ Chilli Bean Cutest Baby Contest to pageant royalty and more, cooks were on the hot seat to come away with winning marks from judges of the International Chilli Society.

Each of the following won first place including the right to cook at the ICS World Championship:

  • Julie Netser: Red Chilli
  • Helen Lewis: Homestyle
  • Lloyd Weir: Verde
  • Lloyd Weir: Veggie

Winners for the People’s Choice:

  • George Rives: Red Chilli
  • Helen Lewis: Homestyle
  • Lloyd Weir: Verde
  • Mike Goodman: Veggie

