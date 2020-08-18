Children’s Museum of Illinois sees change in leadership

VP of Operations Abby Koester has been chosen to serve as the Interim CEO of the Children’s Museum of IL. (Photo courtesy: Children’s Museum of Illinois)

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Children’s Museum of Illinois is seeing a change in leadership.

In a news release, officials said current CEO Amber Kaylor has accepted a position as CEO for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois. She will be leaving the museum at the end of the month.

CEO Amber Kaylor stands in the Children’s Museum of Illinois. (Photo courtesy: Children’s Museum of Illinois)

“I love the museum. I am so proud of what we have accomplished together, and I was looking forward to building on what we have done,” said Kaylor. “I was not looking to leave, but this new position presented itself and it will allow me to serve the children and families of our community on a broader level.”

Current VP of Operations, Abby Koester, will become the Interim CEO in Kaylor’s place. Koester has been with the museum for over four years. “The transition will be seamless,” said Kaylor.

During Kaylor’s time with the museum, there have been several changes including the Thomas P. Schneider Heroes Hall. Officials said the law enforcement themed part of the museum added 7,000 square feet and over 30 different exhibits, along with a helicopter and a firetruck.

Recently, the museum entered an agreement with Innovation Learning. The group is using the museum to serve Decatur Public Schools children.

“Our collaboration with Decatur Public Schools and Innovation Learning is a wonderful opportunity for us to meet educational needs,” said Koester. “Fundraising remains a top priority so that we can continue to serve our mission of enhancing the community through the informal education of the arts and sciences.”