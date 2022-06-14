DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Children’s Museum of Illinois (CMIL) announced Tuesday that Arthur native Rikki Parker was selected as the new executive director.

“The Children’s Museum is already an important fixture in Decatur with a strong reputation,” Parker said. “I’m eager to work together with residents, institutions and businesses to ensure the Museum thrives for decades to come.”

Before joining the museum, Parker served as senior program director at the Coastal Conservation League, advocating for environmental policies. CMIL officials said Parker plans to invest her time and talents in the museum, the city of Decatur and surrounding region.

Chair of the Museum’s Board of Directors Rachel Strode said she is excited about Parker’s experience and what she can do for the museum.

“We were seeking a candidate who would be able to position the museum strongly in the post-pandemic landscape and bring strategy and business acumen to our planning and execution of projects,” Strode said. “Parker definitely fits these needs.”

The CMIL plans to install some new exhibits next year, including a long-awaited central climber and water table feature. Parker said she hopes to expand the exhibits beyond the museum walls and plant a garden with native prairie grasses, which allow visitors to interact with nature.

“With community buy in, the possibilities are endless,” Parker said. “I can’t wait to get started.”