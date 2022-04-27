PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kids with the Children’s Home Association Of Illinois (CHAIL) are nurturing and tending to flower hanging baskets.

The baskets are growing on the Scott’s Prairie, a 70-acre therapeutic farm, which was donated to the organization.

The care is all in honor of Mother’s Day on May 8.

100 hanging baskets are full of colorful blooms, and they’re for sale to the public.

The money used to buy the mother’s day gifts will bankroll services provided by the nonprofit.

The chief operating officer for the organization said nature therapy, like helping to grow these baskets, helps kids learn.

“It’s a tremendous outlet for some of our kids who are dealing with some really significant mental health challenges,” said Chief Operating Officer for CHAIL Stephanie Alkhafaji. “It’s been a really good opportunity for them to learn about nature, about conversation, and about recreation in a setting that is therapeutic. It’s healing. It’s beautiful. So, it’s been a really great opportunity for them.”

The hanging baskets can be purchased and reserved for $30.

Basket pickup will be at CHAIL’s administration HQ building (2130 N. Knoxville Ave. Peoria, IL 61603), on Friday, May 6 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Baskets not picked up by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6th will be forfeited. No refunds are available for unclaimed baskets.