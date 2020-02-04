1  of  2
Breaking News
Police search for murder suspect Man killed in early morning shooting

Children left home alone

News

Police investigating after mother left children without adult supervision

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Police are investigating after a woman left her 1-, 4- and 5-year-old children at home alone.

It happened near East Wood and South 20th Streets. Police got a report the children didn’t have adult supervision.

They called the grandmother. She said she understood the mother’s 15-year-old niece was supposed to be watching them. The mother told police she was away in Springfield and did not know her niece was no longer watching her children.

The niece told police she was never asked to watch the kids. The children were put in their grandmother’s care and DCFS was contacted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.