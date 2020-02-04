Children left home alone

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Police are investigating after a woman left her 1-, 4- and 5-year-old children at home alone.

It happened near East Wood and South 20th Streets. Police got a report the children didn’t have adult supervision.

They called the grandmother. She said she understood the mother’s 15-year-old niece was supposed to be watching them. The mother told police she was away in Springfield and did not know her niece was no longer watching her children.

The niece told police she was never asked to watch the kids. The children were put in their grandmother’s care and DCFS was contacted.