Children help other kids through Toy Drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Even the youngest kids came out to donate to the WCIA Toy Drive on Thursday.

The 3-year-old class at The Caring Place hopped on their bus and came to the drive. They donated boxes of toys and each one of them donated a dollar.

Their teachers said they have been talking about kindness all year and explaining that we wear masks to protect others. Well, when they found out about the drive, they knew exactly what they were going to do.

“This dollar that you guys have, we could buy candy with it, we could buy toys for you with it, we can do this with it, and then we talked about the kids and they’re like, ‘Well let’s give it to the kids. We want to give it to the kids.” They said, ‘But they don’t have toys. Well, can I bring mine from home to give to them?’ And one little girl was like, ‘Can I get a baby for them to have at naptime to snuggle with?’ They actually get it at three,” said Alizabeth Morlock, The Caring Place 3-year-old class teacher.

Donations will be gathered until 7 p.m. on Thursday. You can even donate online from the comfort of your own home.