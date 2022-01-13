Childcare facility receives inaugural Meijer donation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign-Urbana childcare facility was recently chosen by Meijer Store 146 in Champaign to receive a $10,000 donation as part of the new Meijer Team Gives donation program.

Crisis Nursery is the only emergency-based childcare facility in Champaign County that is open 24/7, 365 days a year, to provide care for children in time of crisis to prevent child abuse and neglect.

The organization was chosen as one of an estimated 500 throughout the Midwest that were selected by a panel of Meijer employees from each store and distribution center to receive a total of $3 million in surprise donations.

“We are incredibly grateful to live and work in a community where corporations, like Meijer, play an active role in fulfilling our mission to prevent child abuse and neglect,” said Stephanie Record, Executive Director at Crisis Nursery. “After speaking with Josh Kietzman, the store manager, we learned that Meijer chose Crisis Nursery for several reasons. The one that stood out most: Meijer team members have personally utilized Nursery programs and benefited from the resource. This illustrates the importance of collaboration across sectors and truly is a testament to the hard working, thoughtful individuals at Meijer. Our entire team would like to acknowledge Meijer and its team members for their generosity and support, not only for this gift, but for their commitment year round.”

The Meijer Team Gives program was started last fall when Meijer team members at each store and distribution center formed a diverse committee to award $10,000 to one local nonprofit or $5,000 to two nonprofits.

“What makes this event so special is the hands-on role our team members played in nominating and selecting the nonprofits that would benefit in their own communities,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director

of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer. “Our stores and distribution facilities know the needs of their communities because they live in and serve them every day, so we’re pleased to have them lead this giving effort by identifying the local causes that matter most to them.”